Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 972.1% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of RNDB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.50. 34,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 million, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.44.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.
About Randolph Bancorp
Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.