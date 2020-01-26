Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 972.1% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RNDB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.50. 34,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 million, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Randolph Bancorp worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

