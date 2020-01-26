Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

RL stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,485 in the last quarter. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,510,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108,474 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,188,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,058 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

