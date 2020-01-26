Radium (RADS) Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Radium has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00006314 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $485.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022595 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,936,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,925,575 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

