QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,903. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares in the last quarter.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.