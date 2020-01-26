Qudian (NYSE:QD) Earns Reduce Rating from Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

QD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qudian from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Qudian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.03 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Qudian from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Qudian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Get Qudian alerts:

NYSE:QD opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $993.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Qudian has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qudian will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qudian by 609.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,822 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Qudian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,924,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Qudian by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,865,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Qudian by 59.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 645,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.