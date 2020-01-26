PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.99) on Thursday. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The company has a market capitalization of $864.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 269.35.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

