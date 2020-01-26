Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Prudential Public by 529.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prudential Public in the third quarter worth $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Public in the third quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Prudential Public by 27.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Public in the third quarter worth $205,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Public stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 394,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,708. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.