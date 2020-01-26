Prometeus One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 244.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00014784 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $1.13 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

