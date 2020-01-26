Project Pai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HBUS, OOOBTC and BitForex. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $19.92 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.42 or 0.05562732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00127792 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033300 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,648,852,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,903,862 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HBUS, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

