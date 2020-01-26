ProCurrency (PROC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,499.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $3,499.00 and approximately $505.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,398,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,323,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo . ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

