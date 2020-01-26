Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of PRIM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 83,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,246. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.44. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Primoris Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Primoris Services by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

