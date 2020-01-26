Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) Trading Down 2.2%

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85, 311,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 384,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90.

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). The company operates in two segments, Human Cell and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps) and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

