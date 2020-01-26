Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup cut Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.99.

PDS remained flat at $$1.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 804,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,283. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.55 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

