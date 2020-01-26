Po.et Market Cap Hits $4.66 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $91,441.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX, Binance, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

