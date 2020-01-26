Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,282,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,035,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,213.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Plug Power by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 1,082,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 478,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plug Power by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.