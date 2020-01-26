Playkey Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,991.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $406,809.00 and $15,991.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

