Playkey Market Capitalization Achieves $433,172.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Playkey has a total market cap of $433,172.00 and approximately $20,789.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.22 or 0.03194496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00124746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

