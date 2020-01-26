PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post sales of $78.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.94 million to $80.60 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $72.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $305.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.87 million to $307.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $327.13 million, with estimates ranging from $317.61 million to $332.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

