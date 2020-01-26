PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post sales of $78.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.94 million to $80.60 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $72.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $305.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.87 million to $307.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $327.13 million, with estimates ranging from $317.61 million to $332.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AGS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.