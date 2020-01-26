PIVX Market Cap Tops $15.59 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $15.59 million and approximately $250,764.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003246 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bisq, CryptoBridge and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009760 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005667 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bisq, Trade By Trade, Graviex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Coinroom, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

