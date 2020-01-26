PiplCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $132,303.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $132,303.00 and $210.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.