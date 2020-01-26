Photon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Photon has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Photon has a market cap of $137,976.00 and $4.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01928094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.88 or 0.03718637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00642314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00733732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00586309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,320,328,528 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.