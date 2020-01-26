Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 390.0% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 20.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

