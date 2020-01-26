Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LON:PAF opened at GBX 11.90 ($0.16) on Friday. Pan African Resources has a one year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $229.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.63.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

