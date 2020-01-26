Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 126 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

LON:MGP opened at GBX 154 ($2.03) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.83. Medica Group has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $171.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

