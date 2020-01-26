Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the stock.

LON:HYVE opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.34) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.36. Hyve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The stock has a market cap of $757.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hyve Group’s payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

