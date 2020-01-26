Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post sales of $4.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. Paypal reported sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $17.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.40 billion to $20.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paypal.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 6,747.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at about $143,579,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $76,961,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,089,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paypal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.