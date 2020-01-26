Particl Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00007423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $22,377.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

