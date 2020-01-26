Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.50

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $6.70. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 456,813 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CSFB raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $876.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$199.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.00 million. Analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

