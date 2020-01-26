Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 289,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,171. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,147 shares of company stock worth $4,677,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

