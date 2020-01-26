Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 10.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,871,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 67.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.63. 58,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,268. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Otter Tail has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

