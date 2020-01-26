Origin Sport Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.