Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $736,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

