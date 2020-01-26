Opacity Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,540.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

