Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Olympic Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Olympic Steel stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,077. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

