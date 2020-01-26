OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $25.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.66. 131,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

