Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) were down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.93, approximately 1,254,803 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 871,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBSV. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a market cap of $194.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Obseva SA will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Obseva by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

