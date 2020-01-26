OAX Price Hits $0.0458 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, OAX has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, Binance and Liqui. OAX has a market cap of $3.44 million and $225,458.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.03098914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

