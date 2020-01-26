Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.44

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $13.85. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.
About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.