Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.44

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $13.85. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 59.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

