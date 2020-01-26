NuShares (NSR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $64.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022539 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006417 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

