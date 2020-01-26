Numeraire Reaches Market Cap of $13.96 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $6.18 or 0.00072158 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.46 or 0.03214774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00202412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,258,532 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

