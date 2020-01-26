NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. NULS has a market cap of $19.42 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, ChaoEX and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, QBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, ChaoEX, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.