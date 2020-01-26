Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003814 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Novacoin has a total market cap of $764,722.00 and approximately $785.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052238 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00073199 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,618.21 or 1.00397230 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00042201 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

