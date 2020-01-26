Nomura Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $120.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by Nomura from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.41.

TXN traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.52. 5,606,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,696. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,351,000 after acquiring an additional 215,695 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after acquiring an additional 419,738 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

