NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Reaches One Day Volume of $279.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex and HitBTC. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $360,227.00 and $279.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,425,425 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

