NIX Achieves Market Cap of $3.04 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, NIX has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $5.60 and $50.98. NIX has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $85,377.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,582.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.01949864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.66 or 0.04015068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00654008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00747509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00106223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010507 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00628161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

