Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 15,560 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,288,000 after buying an additional 61,380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,878,000 after buying an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $24,662,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $803.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $820.74.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $869.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.09 and a 1 year high of $887.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $845.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $809.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

