Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,890 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP opened at $376.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $278.43 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

