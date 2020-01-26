Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 25.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pool by 96.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
POOL opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $147.76 and a 52 week high of $228.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average of $202.40.
In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.
