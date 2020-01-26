Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 25.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pool by 96.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $147.76 and a 52 week high of $228.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average of $202.40.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

