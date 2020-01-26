Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nice by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nice by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 80,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $177.04. 190,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.20. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72. Nice has a 12 month low of $106.81 and a 12 month high of $182.06.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

