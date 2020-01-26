NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.70-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.07. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 10.00-10.75 EPS.

NEE stock opened at $263.72 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $264.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.37. The firm has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.79.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

